Family reunites with their stolen dog after 5 years

A german shepard who was stolen from her family was reunited with them after five years

BAYTOWN, Tx. – A German Shepard stolen from her home in Texas has been reunited with her family after five years.

Sheba was stolen from her home in Baytown and ended up in the city of Borger, more than 600 miles away.

She somehow ended up in a shelter that did not have a microchip reader but was placed with a family who took care of her until this June.

Sheba ended up back on the streets and that’s when an animal control officer found her on a sidewalk and scanned her for a microchip, which led to her family.

“I remember just searching every day, every night. It was really sad when we had to keep searching for her but we never found her. But I couldn’t believe we got her back,” said Anniston Malmstrom, Sheba’s owner.

Sheba was flown back to her home in Baytown on Sunday.