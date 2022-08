Thousands of cans of beer spill all over a Louisville interstate, bringing traffic to a stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A scene on a Louisville interstate is a different take on a beer bash.

A semi-truck carrying thousands of cans of Bud Light crashed on Wednesday, spilling beer all over the roadway.

Louisville Police officers said the truck was coming off a ramp when it overturned.

The truck’s entire cargo of Bud Light, thousands of blue boxes and cans, spilled all over the highway.

It took crews several hours to clean up the mess, tying up traffic for hours.

No one was injured in the accident.