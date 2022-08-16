American Airlines to purchase Boom Supersonic aircraft

(Copyright (c) 2021 KAVIN PHONGSATANAKORN/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

American Airlines said it’s looking to the future on Tuesday, with the announcement to purchase up to 20 Boom Supersonic Overture aircraft.

The aircraft being designed for American Airlines can carry up to 80 passengers at twice the speed of today’s commercial aircraft, Mach 1.7 speed over water.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” said Derek Kerr, American’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers.”

With the new plane, a flight from Miami to London will take less than five hours.

Overture is slated to roll out in 2025 and carry its first passengers by 2029.