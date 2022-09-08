US Capitol police help mother deliver baby outside Senate building

First responders helped deliver a baby girl outside the Hart Senate building in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Capitol police officers helped a mother deliver her baby girl Wednesday afternoon outside the Hart Senate building in Washington, D.C.

The mother delivered the baby in the front passenger seat of an SUV on Constitution Avenue around noon.

People said cheers could be heard from the U.S. Capitol Police Command Center afterward.

“I told the mom, ‘Push, push.’ They suctioned, I clamped the cord, had dad come over and it was great,” K9 technician Jacqueline Yaniga said. “She cried and it’s a beautiful baby girl.”

Police said both mom and baby are healthy.

They thanked DC Fire and EMS for their help assisting with the delivery.