Woman rescued after falling through sinkhole at car dealership

A woman fell through a sinkhole Monday at a car dealership in North Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A North Carolina woman escaped with just minor injuries after falling into a sinkhole at a car dealership earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday at a car dealership in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Kia Long-Gyant says the ground collapsed beneath her in the parking lot as she came out of the dealership.

The fire department got her out of the sinkhole safely.

She was hospitalized with scrapes and bruises, but no broken bones.

According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and eight feet deep.

The dealership owner said an underground pipe had collapsed, causing the sinkhole.

“I’m, you know, mentally messed up because I think everywhere I go now, I’m going to fall through the ground and that my car’s gonna go through the ground,” Long-Gyant said.

The business owner is working with the city to identify the exact cause and repair the pipe.

Long-Gyant says she wants someone to take responsibility and wants help from a lawyer.