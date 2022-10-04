8-year-old honored for saving his choking classmate

An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma was honored by his school, for saving a classmate who was choking on a chicken nugget.

8-year-old Garrett Brown had learned to do the Heimlich maneuver and used it to save his friend’s life.

“My dad taught me whenever I was choking and so, he taught me how to do it in case anybody else was doing it,” said Brown.

The victim’s mother is so grateful he helped.

“That was extremely scary to know in a matter of seconds my child could have choked to death on food, you know at school when you’re not around. There are not enough words to be grateful for saving him,” said the victim’s mother.

“You’re my best friend in the world that I ever had,” the victim said to Garrett.