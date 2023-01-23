Aldi earns top spot in poll for most popular U.S. grocery store

A grocery store where you bag your own groceries and use a quarter to borrow a shopping cart is the most popular grocery store in the U.S., according to a poll.

Aldi earned top marks in a poll by YouGov, which polled customers on their opinion of a grocery store,

Trader Joe’s was close behind at second place and Publix rounded out the top 10 in tenth place.

According to the poll, Millennials ranked Aldi first, followed by Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. The Gen X and Baby Boomer age groups cited Trader Joe’s as most popular, followed by Kroger and Aldi.

