Substitute teacher fired after viral video shows him slamming student to floor

A substitute teacher is out of a job after cellphone video went viral, showing him slamming a student to the floor.

The incident recently occurred at Richmond High School in California, and now the community there is searching for answers.

Witnesses said the student and teacher exchanged words, and the student said a racial slur leading up to the attack.

The video shows the teacher then slamming the student to the floor and then forcing him out of the classroom.

Even though students said they don’t agree with how the situation was handled, they say the teacher was well liked by the student body.

“He was a pretty cool guy from when he subbed in my classrooms,” one student said. “Yeah, he was just a normal teacher -- he was just there if you needed him.”

The school district fired the teacher and is investigating the incident.

“The student is safe with their family, and our school and district are fully investigating the incident,” the district said in a statement.

As of Thursday morning, no charges have been filed.

“We will finish our investigation, conduct our interviews and we will forward the report to the district attorney and they will review the case and make an ultimate filling decision as far as whether this amounts to a felony crime or a misdemeanor crime, and what charges shall be filed if any,” Sgt. Donald Patchin told local news outlet ABC 7.