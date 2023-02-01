79º

Recall Alert: Rao’s soup recalled over allergy concerns

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Rao’s has recalled several soup jars because of a mix up with labels.

Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. (“Sovos”) is voluntarily recalling a limited number of 16-ounce jars of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi, because the affected jars may contain undeclared egg.

The affected soup is labeled as Chicken & Gnocchi, but will contain vegetable minestrone, which is dark red.

The recalled jars of Chicken & Gnocchi Soup were distributed in Florida between Dec. 8, 2022, and Jan. 27, 2023.

Consumers who have purchased the jars may return them for a full refund.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.

