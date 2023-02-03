US tells owners to park old Hondas until air bags are fixed

The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

DETROIT – Honda and the U.S. government are urging owners of about 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous air bag inflators are replaced.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for the 2001 through 2003 vehicles with Takata inflators that have a high possibility of exploding in a crash.

The safety agency says the risk to drivers and passengers is dire because the so-called “Alpha” inflators have a 50% chance of exploding in a crash.

They can shoot shrapnel toward a driver’s face that could kill them or cause serious injuries.

“If you have a vehicle with a recalled Takata Alpha air bag, you must get it repaired now – for free. These inflators are two decades old now, and they pose a 50% chance of rupturing in even a minor crash. Don’t gamble with your life or the life of someone you love – schedule your free repair today before it’s too late,” said NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said in a news release.

The agency says the Honda and Acura vehicles were recalled previously but records show that repairs have not been made. Honda already has replaced 99% of the dangerous inflators.

Models with Alpha air bags include: