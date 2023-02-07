Secret to happiness is being close to others, according to researchers

The secret to happiness may be as simple as connecting with others, according to researchers.

According to scientists from Harvard, being intentional and nurturing relationships with others is what keeps people happy throughout their lives.

“It doesn’t have to be big. Think of somebody you miss. Somebody you’d like to connect with just send them a text. Send them an email saying hi, I was thinking of you and just wanted to connect,” said Dr. Robert Waldinger, Study Director and Psychiatry Professor, Harvard Medical School.

Scientists also said social media can also help with happiness goals, but only if it’s used to connect with others.

For the study, researchers have been following a group of people and their descendants for the last 85 years.