Family seating option added to United Airlines flights

A new free seat map feature will help families with seating aboard United Airlines flights.

According to a release, customers traveling with children under 12 will start to see more adjacent seat options immediately and the complete policy change will go into effect in early March.

The online seat search will first review all available free Economy seats and then it opens complimentary upgrades to available Preferred Seats, if needed.

If adjacent seats are not available prior to travel, due to last minute bookings, full flights or unscheduled aircraft changes, United’s new policy also lets customers switch for free to a flight to the same destination with adjacent seat availability in the same cabin.

Customers also won’t be charged if there is a difference in fare price between the original and new flight.