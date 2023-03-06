Video captures large tree falling onto porch as Fed-Ex driver is delivering package

A Fed-Ex driver is counting his blessings after he narrowly escaped injury when a tree toppled onto the front porch of a home.

A Fed-Ex driver in Kentucky narrowly escaped serious injury while making a delivery.

A doorbell camera captured the moment Friday that powerful winds toppled a large tree onto a porch in Erlanger, which is located in the northern part of the state.

You can see the delivery driver, Tony Antal, hopping out of the way just seconds before.

Antal says it was quite unsettling to see how close he came to getting hit, but he is just happy he was not harmed.

According to local news outlets, at least five deaths have been attributed to the strong storms that swept through Kentucky Friday.