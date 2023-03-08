Caught on Camera: Pizzeria owner attacked after disagreement with delivery driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Employees at a Nashville, Tennessee, pizzeria are scared for their safety after the owner was attacked following a disagreement with a delivery driver.

Police are still searching for two people involved in the attack.

The restaurant owners say they require that drivers show proof of an order because they’ve previously dealt with food delivery driver scams.

But one driver didn’t like those demands and was caught on camera yelling at one of the owners over the weekend. She is also seen pushing some items off the counter.

Moments later, the driver comes back with a masked man who pepper sprays the owner.

“It was painful, first of all, and scary because you don’t know what they are going to do,” the victim said. “It’s really painful, especially if you’re wearing contact lenses, and the worst feeling is worrying if they come back and try to shoot you with a real gun instead of a mace.”

The owners say police are on the lookout for the man and woman who were captured on surveillance video.

They say they are planning to add more safety precautions to the restaurant.