Nearly 2 tons of ground beef recalled due to possible contamination

Nearly two tons of ground beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with bacteria.

Elkhorn Valley Packing, a Kansas-based meat packer, says a sample of the meat tested positive for E. coli.

More than 3,400 pounds of the ground beef was packaged on Feb. 16 and sent to grocery stores, hotels and restaurants.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The product was sold in nine states, but Florida is not one of them.

United States Department of Agriculture officials are urging consumers not to eat the recalled meat.

Distributors and other customers who have purchased the ground beef are advised to throw out the product or return it to the place or purchase.