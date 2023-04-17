Investigation continues into man arrested for leaking top secret documents

WASHINGTON – Attorney General Merrick Garland discussed holding those responsible for war crimes in the wake of Russia’s war on Monday.

It comes as his office continues to investigate the leak of classified Intel, which is now reported contained revelations that the U.S. was aware of four additional Chinese spy balloons aside from the one shot down by the U.S. in February.

One even flew over a U.S. carrier strike group in the Pacific Ocean while another crashed in the South China Sea.

The suspect arrested in connection with transmitting the top secret information remains behind bars.

“The investigation is taking its course, there is now a suspect in custody,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Officials said 21-year-old Air Guardsman Jack Teixeira was an IT specialist and had high level top secret clearance, which the Pentagon says was needed to do his job.

He is now charged with the unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

“The Department of Justice also has launched an investigation to figure one what exactly is still out there and also assessing the impact this had not only on U.S. security but our partners and allies around the world,” said Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.