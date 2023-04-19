77º

FBI, FCC send warnings about hackers targeting travelers

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

DENVER, Co. – The government is warning travelers to take a close look before charging devices while on the road.

The FBI Denver bureau tweeted this month that travelers should “avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.”

The scam is known as ‘juice jacking’, and the FCC issued a similar warning days after the FBI alert.

“The USB charging stations at MIA are integrated into electrical outlets that require a specialized tool to remove the cover,” said Greg Chin, Communications Director for Miami International Airport. “Also, the charging stations are in public areas under surveillance by MIA’s closed-circuit TV system, which further reduces the risk of tampering.”

Local 10 News has also reached out to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int’l Airport to see if officials there are aware of the alerts.

The FBI advises that travelers carry their own charger and USB cord, and use an electrical outlet instead.

The FCC recommends using car chargers and charging-only cable, which prevents data from being stolen while powering up.

The government has sent out similar alerts in the past, and did not elaborate on the reason for sending them out again.

