Caught on Camera: Middle school student stops bus after driver loses consciousness

Seventh grader prevents crash, after his school bus driver loses consciousness at the wheel

WARREN, Mi. – A middle school student stepped into action after his school bus driver became light-headed and lost consciousness on the road and it was all caught on camera.

Seventh grader Dillon Greeves is seen on camera grabbing the steering wheel and helping the full bus come to a complete stop, while directing others to call 911 on Wednesday.

The district superintendent is calling Reeve’s action: “an extraordinary act of courage.”

On one was hurt and the driver is now recovering in the hospital.