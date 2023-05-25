Trader Joe’s instant coffee recalled due to potential glass

Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee is being recalled due to potential glass in the product.

The company issued the recall for the product (SKU# 67436) with expiration date codes 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024 on Thursday.

According to the company website, no injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from the shelves.

Customers who have purchased the instant coffee are being asked to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a refund. Customers can contact Trader Joe’s with questions calling (626) 599-3817 or via email.