Man takes woman hostage in hotel room at Caesars casino, Las Vegas police say

A curtain hangs out of a broken window on a hotel tower at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas police say a man has taken a woman hostage at the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino.

Police spokesman Capt. Steve Connell says the man pulled the woman into a hotel room Tuesday morning.

He says a window was broken, and a chair and other items were thrown out and landed in the pool area below.

Connell says officers have secured the area outside the room. No shots have been fired, and it’s not clear if the man is armed.

Las Vegas police say there were no immediate reports of injuries to anyone in the pool area.