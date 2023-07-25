88º

WEATHER ALERT

National

Recall Alert: Two types of Trader Joe’s cookies may contain rocks

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Recall Alert, Consumer Alert, National, Food
Two types of cookies are recalled at Trader Joe's because they may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s recalls two types of cookies because they may contain rocks.

In a statement released on Friday, the national grocery chain said it was alerted by its supplier that Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with a sell by date of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23 and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with a sell by date of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23 may contain rocks.

The products have since been removed from store shelves.

Customers who have purchased the cookies are encouraged to throw them away or return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email