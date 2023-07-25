Recall Alert: Two types of Trader Joe’s cookies may contain rocks

Two types of cookies are recalled at Trader Joe's because they may contain rocks

In a statement released on Friday, the national grocery chain said it was alerted by its supplier that Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with a sell by date of 10/19/23 through 10/21/23 and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with a sell by date of 10/17/23 through 10/21/23 may contain rocks.

The products have since been removed from store shelves.

Customers who have purchased the cookies are encouraged to throw them away or return them to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.