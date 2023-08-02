Video showing soldier guarding Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in terrible weather goes viral

Video of the soldier marching on the black mat behind the tomb has now been viewed millions of times.

ARLINGTON, Va. – As South Florida continues to get pounded by wild weather every day this week, video of heavy storms in our nation’s capital is spreading viral worldwide.

A strong storm slammed the Washington, D.C. area over the weekend, including at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

Gusty winds and heavy rain were seen lashing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but the U.S. Army soldier who was guarding the tomb that day never left his post.

The U.S. Army has perpetually guarded the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for 85 years.