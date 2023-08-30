American Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize a strike, although a walkout still unlikely

The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 19, 2017. On Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, flight attendants at American Airlines voted overwhelmingly to authorize union leaders to call for a strike, a move intended to put more pressure on the carrier during negotiations over pay raises. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas. – Flight attendants at American Airlines say they are willing to strike as negotiations for pay raises drag on.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said Wednesday that the strike-authorization vote won 99% support from its members.

Flight attendants are picketing at several airports to drive home their unhappiness over the lack of a new contract.

The vote doesn’t mean that a strike is imminent or even likely. Federal law makes it difficult for airline unions to conduct legal strikes, and several things would need to happen before the flight attendants can walk off the job.