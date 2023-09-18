Clorox products scarce due to cyberattack, company says

If you have had issues finding Clorox products for your household, it may be due to a cyberattack.

The company revealed it detected unauthorized activity in some of its information technology systems last month.

Clorox said it immediately took action to stop the hackers and believe the issue has been resolved.

The company said it expects to return to normal operations next week.

Earlier this month, Casino operator MGM Resorts International said an investigation continues after a cybersecurity issue led to the shutdown of computer systems at company properties across the United States.