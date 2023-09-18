89º

National

Clorox products scarce due to cyberattack, company says

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: National, Business, Money

If you have had issues finding Clorox products for your household, it may be due to a cyberattack.

The company revealed it detected unauthorized activity in some of its information technology systems last month.

Clorox said it immediately took action to stop the hackers and believe the issue has been resolved.

The company said it expects to return to normal operations next week.

Earlier this month, Casino operator MGM Resorts International said an investigation continues after a cybersecurity issue led to the shutdown of computer systems at company properties across the United States.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

email

facebook

twitter

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email