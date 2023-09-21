Walmart opens first pet care center, plans to open several nationwide

Walmart is aiming for a one-stop shop for groceries, home goods and now pet services, after opening its first dedicated pet services in Georgia.

According to Walmart, he location, in a suburb of Atlanta, is a pilot for the new pet services that would provide routine veterinary care, including wellness exams and minor medical services, grooming, including baths, nail trims, teeth cleaning, ear cleaning and basic hair trims and a self-serve dog wash staffed by PetIQ.

Walmart said it currently offers in-store vet clinics on-site in more than 65 stores across the country, with plans to expand the pet care center services to other stores across the country in the next year.

Two-thirds of U.S. households own a pet, according to the American Pet Products Association.

ASPCA reports that 23 million U.S. households adopted a pet during the pandemic, significantly impacting the pet industry, which is expected to reach $277 billion in total spending by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley.