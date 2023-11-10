82º

Krispy Kreme will give away free doughnuts on ‘World Kindness Day’

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Krispy Kreme is going to make Monday a treat, to help celebrate “World Kindness Day.”

The chain will give the first 500 guests at participating stores free doughnuts.

The chain also gave customers free coffee on National Coffee Day back on Sept. 29.

