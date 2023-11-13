Check your wallet: $2 bills could now be worth thousands

The United States two-dollar bill ($2) is a current denomination of United States currency. A portrait of Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States (1801–09), is featured on the obverse of the note. The reverse features an engraving of the painting Declaration of Independence by John Trumbull. photographed by Peter Dazeley Nov 2020 in his studio in London UK

Every so often you could request $2 bills from your local bank teller. Now those $2 bills, usually given as gifts, could be worth up to $4,500.

According to U.S. Currency Auctions, the uncirculated bills from 1890 could be worth up to $4,500. Uncirculated bills between 1862 and 1917 could also be worth up to $1,000. The higher valued bills appear to have a brown or red serial number.

The U.S. Treasury Bureau keeps track of the unique bills. According to the treasury, more than 108,000,000 were still in circulation in 2022.

