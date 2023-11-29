Curious pup rescued after getting stuck in sewer drain

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A curious pup was reunited with his family in Kentucky after finding himself in a sticky situation.

Animal Control officers were shocked to find a dog wiggling around in a sewer drain.

Sebastian the Husky got trapped in the tight spot on Sunday morning.

Officers said he most likely got stuck after chasing a small animal into the sewer.

“When we were there, he was extremely talkative. So, he wanted help, but he was kind of afraid. He was very vocal the whole time, so it was kind of hard to read his behavior, but he was a very nice boy,” said a rescue officer.

It took officers about half an hour to rescue Sebastian, eventually setting him free after removing the manhole cover.

The dog’s owner said the Husky is very happy to be home.