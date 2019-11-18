3 dead after shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. - Three people are dead during a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says two of the people killed were in a vehicle outside the store and the third person killed was in the parking lot of the store in Duncan.

Ford says two men and a woman were killed.

Walmart spokesman LeMia Jenkins says the shooting was "an isolated incident and was not an active shooter situation."

Jenkins says the retail giant did not evacuate the store and that no employees were involved in the shooting.

