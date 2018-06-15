3 people shot outside Atlanta grocery store

ATLANTA - Three people were shot outside a grocery store in DeKalb County near Atlanta.

WSB reports the shooting occurred at a Kroger store and parts of the store and the parking lot have been blocked off.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

A news helicopter was overhead and a lone gun was seen in the parking lot near an empty space.

No word on the extent of injuries.

