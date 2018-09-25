5-month-old boy drowns in bathtub while father played video games

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. - A father has been charged in his son's death after the 5-month-old drowned in a bathtub while the man was playing video games.

Cordarius Cotton, 23, left his son Dezmend in the tub Sunday for an hour so that he could play video games, AL.com reports.

Cotton has been charged with reckless manslaughter.

Paramedics attempted CPR when arriving at the scene in an attempt to revive the boy, but Dezment was declared dead at the hospital.

Cotton says he forgot about the child when he left to play video games.

