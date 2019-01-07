6-year-old rescued after posting pictures of dead father to Facebook

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 6-year-old girl was rescued after spending 24 hours alone inside a home by posting photos of her parents' unconscious bodies to Facebook Messenger.

Police say the girl's father was found dead of an apparent drug overdose when officers arrived at the Mt. Morris Township (Mich.) house on Thursday.

The police chief said the young girl awoke Thursday morning and found her father and his wife incapacitated, according to WJRT. The girl tried waking the man and woman by throwing water on their faces, but was unsuccessful.

Sometime during the day, a pit bull that was inside the home bit the face of girl's dead father.

The girl took photos of her father and her stepmother and sent them to her grandparents via Facebook Messenger.

The grandparents called authorities who went to the home and found the girl. Police believe was alone for up to 24 hours.

"This is tragic. It could've been a lot worse, but it's tragic," said Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green. "To think about a 6-year-old being in the house alone longer than 24 hours hasn't eaten, doesn't know what's going on. And at some point in time, she witnesses her father -- you know the dog causing damage to her deceased father. "

The girl's stepmother is not cooperating with authorities while she remains hospitalized.

