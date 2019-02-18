9-year-old girl kills herself after mom refuses to let her play on phone

NEW YORK - A 9-year-old girl killed herself over the weekend after her mother refused to allow her to use her cellphone.

The body of Heaven Vega was found Saturday by her mother in the family's Bronx apartment, the New York Post reports.

Vega had hanged herself from her bed after tying a belt around her neck.

According to police, Vega's mother, Jennifer, told Heaven it was too early to be on her cellphone. The two continued to fight through the morning about phone usage.

Heaven allegedly wanted to use the phone to go on YouTube.

Jennifer called 911 after finding Heaven in the room, and one of her brothers performed CPR until first responders arrived.

Heaven, the youngest of the four siblings, was transported to the hospital where she died.

Neighbors say Jennifer is guilt-stricken, blaming herself for her daughter's death.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.