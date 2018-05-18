Active shooter confirmed at Texas high school

SANTA FE, Texas - A spokesman for police confirmed Friday that they are investigating an active-shooter situation at Santa Fe High School.

The following message was posted on the Santa Fe Independent School District's website:

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available."

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The school is located on State Highway 6 near Morning Glory Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are also sending deputies to the scene.

Life Flight was also called to the school.

Officials at the Dickinson Independent School District, which is nearby, confirmed schools there are also in a protected mode as a precaution. The following statement was tweeted:

"We’re currently in protect mode as a precaution because of reports of a shooting at Santa Fe HS. Doors are locked and personnel are stationed at outer doors to let people in and out. No students allowed outside of building. Field trips are postponed until we go off of protect mode."

