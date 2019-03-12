Actresses, CEOs among those arrested in college admissions scam

BOSTON - The FBI has uncovered a nationwide college admissions scam with agents arresting nearly 50 people, including famous actresses and CEOs.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among those facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud in indictments.

Huffman was arrested at her home in Los Angeles this morning and will appear in court this afternoon. Loughlin is currently in Canada, but has been in touch with authorities and is aware there is a warrant out for her arrest.

Among those charged are nine coaches of elite schools and 33 parents who prosecutors say paid "enormous sums" to guarantee their children's admission. Those arrested paid up to $6 million to get their children into schools such as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and USC.

The purpose of the alleged scam was to help student athletes get into college as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic ability, according to the indictment. It alleges that a third party took the ACT and SAT college entrance exams in place of students. The documents also allege that some defendants created fake athletic profiles for students to make them appear to be successful athletes and get them into college.

Agents allege that Huffman and her husband, William Macy, "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000...to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so."

Court papers say a cooperating witness met with Huffman and her husband at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The cooperator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse "agreed to the plan."

Prosecutors say parents paid an admissions consultant $25 million from 2011 through Feb. 2019 to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes to boost their chances of getting into schools.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay $500,000 to get their daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team to ease their admissions into the school. The two girls were not recruits and did not participate in crew.

Associated Press Bella Loughlin, from left, Lori Loughlin, and Olivia Loughlin arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center

Much of the indictment revolves around William Rick Singer, the founder of a for-profit college counseling and preparation business known as "The Key."

As laid out in the indictment, Singer allegedly paid college coaches to claim that a prospective student should be accepted to college because the student was a recruit for their sports team. However, Singer and the coaches knew that the student was not a competitive player and that his or her athletic profile was fake, the indictment said.

Wake Forest University says it has suspended its head volleyball coach amid a sweeping federal investigation into admissions bribes.

The North Carolina school says it placed Bill Ferguson on administrative leave but declined further comment.

Ferguson is accused of accepting $100,000 to recruit a student who had been on Wake Forest's wait list.

Authorities say the consulting company also bribed administrators of college entrance exams to allow a Florida man to take the tests on behalf of students or replace their answers with his.

WPLG, Inc, AP 2019, CNN