Amber Alert issued for missing Kentucky boy with autism

CADIZ, Ky. - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Kentucky boy with autism who is in need of medication.

The Kentucky State Police say Isaih Boren, 10, has been missing since Monday and is believed to be in the company of Isaac Chamberlain.

The alert says Boren was allowed to leave with Chamberlain, but he was not returned.

Boren was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue and white tied-dyed shirt, yellow jacket and gray sweat pants.

The two could be travelling in a 2004 Chevrolet Venture with the license plate 522RRJ.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boren or Chamberlain are urged to contact 270-856-3721 or 911.

