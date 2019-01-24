Americans failing to have enough babies to repopulate, CDC reports

ATLANTA - It's time for Americans to get down to business and start having more babies, according to the CDC.

A new CDC report says the fertitlity rate for Americans has hit a 30-year low, a number that means there aren't enough children to sustain the population.

The report adds that 2017 birth rates fell a whopping 16 percent below the level needed for the U.S. to repopulate.

The cost of raising children and other financial pressures are factors to family decisions to have less children, researchers say.

Only South Dakota and Utah can replace its population.

