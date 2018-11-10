Authorities search for U.S. Marine's motive for massacre

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - A high school track coach says she was afraid of a student who later killed 12 people in a bar in Southern California.

Dominique Colell says she had run-ins with then-sprinter Ian David Long that convinced her that he was “mentally disturbed” and had “anger issues” before he left to join the U.S. Marine Corps.

In one instance, 38-year-old Colell says Long grabbed her rear and midsection after she refused to return a cellphone he said was his.

Colell says she wanted to kick Long off the team but the boy’s coach urged her to reconsider because that could compromise his goal of joining the Marines.

Long shot and killed 12 people, including a police sergeant, at a country music bar in suburban Los Angeles. Authorities believe he killed himself.

