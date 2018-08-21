Body of missing Iowa student found, report says

University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts has been missing from Brooklyn, Iowa, since July 18, 2018.

BROOKLYN, Iowa - The body of missing college student Mollie Tibbetts is believed to have been found.

Authorities report the body was found in Iowa, where the 20-year-old went missing in mid-July.

Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says a body found Tuesday is believed to be Tibbetts.

No information has been released about where the body was found.

Willey says a nearly $400,000 reward fund for her discovery will now become a reward for information leading to the capture of any suspects.

The University of Iowa student was last seen July 18 jogging in the town of Brooklyn around 7:30 p.m.

Tibbetts was reported missing after he boyfriend said she had not returned messages.

