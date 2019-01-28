Boy found dead after running away from home following fight with parents over phone

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa - The body of a 13-year-old boy has been found, days after he ran away from home following a fight with his parents over his cellphone.

Corey Brown left his Marshalltown, Iowa home last Tuesday night during a snowstorm, the Des Moines Register reports. His body was found in a secluded area of the town late Sunday.

Brown's parents had taken his phone away as punishment and after a discussion on discipline. Concern grew when Corey didn't return home that night because of the storm that had dropped several inches of snow.

Temperatures in the area have been below freezing over the last week, with Friday's low hitting 12 degrees below zero.

