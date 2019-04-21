Broward man killed when high-speed chase ends in crash

ATLANTA - A South Florida man was killed and six others were injured Saturday after a motorist suspected of drunken driving led police on high-speed chase through downtown Atlanta, authorities said.

Atlanta police said Kahre Williams, 34, of Union City, Georgia, was spotted driving the wrong way down Spring Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Williams sped away onto Interstate 75, police said. Once on the highway, Williams slammed into a red Ford Expedition and a silver Nissan Altima, police said.

Authorities said the people inside the Expedition were thrown from the vehicle. The driver, 28-year-old Juan Gispert of West Park, was killed. His passengers, Juan Gispert de Armas, 64, Angel Gispert, 25, Maria Gispert and Kimberly Bennett, 49 -- all of Broward County -- were seriously hurt.

The people inside Altima -- Georgia residents Lara Artis, 58, and Charles Sibley, 59 -- were also hurt.

Williams faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, two counts of serious injury and felony fleeing.

