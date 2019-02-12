Children found locked inside dog cage, father and mother arrested

RHOME, Texas - A horrific scene unfolded in a small Texas town outside Dallas where two children were found locked inside a dog cage together.

Deputies in Rhome were called to the scene Tuesday morning after a report of domestic violence. WFAA reports the officers heard children inside the barn and went inside to investigate.

Upon searching the property, deputies found the two children inside the dog kennel, along with two other children that were also showing signs of malnourishment. Food in the house was locked up and not accessible by the children.

The children, who range in ages between one and five years old, were fed by authorities and sent to a hospital to be evaluated.

The father and mother of the children have been arrested and face charges of child endangerment.

