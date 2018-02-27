City bans cellphone use while crossing the street

MONTCLAIR, Calif. - One city is through with distracted drivers and walkers.

It is now against the law to cross the streets in Montclair, Calif. while talking or looking at a cellphone. It is also illegal to listen to music through headphones or with both earbuds while crossing.

KABC reports the new law went into effect on Jan. 3 in an attempt to keep children safe.

"Unfortunately, many of our children are turning into cellphone zombies, and while we do hope these drivers operating these machines coming down the road at high speeds are in fact paying attention, many are not," said Jon Hamilton of the City of Montclair.

Warnings for first-time offenders will be given, but starting in August, violators will be hit with a $100 fine.

