NEW YORK - A dead fetus was found on-board a plane at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Tuesday.

The cleaning crew made the discovery at 7:30 a.m. while servicing the American Airlines flight that had arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday night, the New York Post reports.

The fetus was reportedly found in the bathroom of the plane.

