WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before House committee

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer told Congress on Wednesday that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, and he testified that Trump is a "racist," a "conman" and a "cheat."

Michael Cohen suggested in prepared testimony obtained by The Associated Press that Trump also implicitly told him to lie about a Moscow real estate project. Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the project, which he says Trump knew about as Cohen was negotiating with Russia during the 2016 election campaign.

The hearing was expected to provide the most damning depiction to date of Trump's campaign and business operations from a onetime member of the president's inner circle. It is the latest step in Cohen's evolution from legal fixer for the president -- he once boasted that he'd "take a bullet" for Trump -- to a foe who has implicated him in federal campaign finance violations.

Cohen's claims that Trump had advance knowledge of the emails contradict the president's assertions that he was in the dark, but it was not clear what evidence Cohen had to support the allegation or even how legally problematic it would be for Trump. Special counsel Robert Mueller has not suggested that mere awareness of WikiLeaks' plans, as Trump confidant Roger Stone is purported to have had, is by itself a crime.

Cohen arrived in the hearing room just before the session was to start. An earlier restriction that the hearing was not to delve into Russia would not be followed, said House Reform and Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

Republicans on the committee tried to block the hearing as it got underway, on grounds that Cohen had not provided his opening statement long enough in advance. Democrats rejected the effort to postpone the proceedings.

Cohen said Trump did not directly tell him to lie, but "he would look me in the eye and tell me there's no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing."

Cohen said that "in his way, he was telling me to lie." He added that lawyers for Trump had "reviewed and edited" the statement in which Cohen falsely said a proposal for a Trump Tower in Moscow had been abandoned in January 2016. Cohen has since said he continued pursuing the project for Trump for months after that.

In the prepared testimony, Cohen apologized for his actions.

"I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump's illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience," he said.

Trump, at a Vietnam hotel before a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and unable to ignore the drama playing out thousands of miles away, lashed out at Cohen on Twitter, saying that his lawyer "did bad things unrelated to Trump" and "is lying in order to reduce his prison time."

Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 27, 2019

A judge already has set Cohen's sentence, and Cohen's cooperation before Congress will have no bearing on that term.

Cohen, once Trump's loyal attorney, has turned on his former boss and cooperated with special counsel Mueller's Russia investigation. He begins a three-year prison sentence in May after pleading guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 and committing campaign finance violations while he was working for Trump.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.