Columbine High School, other Denver schools, placed on lockout due to 'credible threat'

DENVER - Following a lockdown at Columbine High School and other Denver area schools, authorities say they are looking for a woman suspected of making threats.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI says 18-year-old Sol Pais traveled to Colorado on Monday night and made threats but they didn't provide any details about the threats. They say she was last seen in the foothills west of Denver, where some of the schools put on lockdown are located.

They didn't say where she traveled from.

Authorities said Pais is armed and considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached.

Doors were locked at Columbine and at least over 20 other schools in the Denver area as the sheriff's office said it was investigating a possible threat against schools that was related to an FBI investigation.

Students were dismissed on time but after school activities were canceled at Columbine.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.