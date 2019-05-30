Crooks dressed as DEA agents attempt to get inside home

HOUSTON - Two men dressed as agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency were caught on camera attempting to get inside a Texas home Tuesday.

The men wore black shirts with the letters DEA on the front and carried handguns as they tried to access the house, KPRC reports.

While banging on the front door, one of the men yelled "DEA" and said they had a search warrant.

But when a person inside the home told the men that the police had been called, the men left the scene in an older, black SUV with paper plates, according to police.

