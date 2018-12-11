DCF employee takes wrong child from day care center

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. - The family of a 5-year-old girl were given a scare when an employee with the Department of Children and Families picked up the wrong child from day care.

“I’m getting a call saying, 'Don’t freak out, but your daughter was mistaken for another Aria,'" said Tiffany McCullough, the child's mother.

KinderCare in West Bridgewater (Mass.) claimed to have received pick-up notices regarding two girls with the same name in which one would be picked up DCF and the other by a family friend, reports WFXT.

When the DCF worker came to pick up the child they were sent for, they were accidentally given the wrong girl named Aria.

“How does this even happen?" said McCullough. "I lost my mind. I was like, 'Where is my child?' Like, are you kidding me?"

DCF returned the child to the day care center within an hour, but not without frightening the little girl.

"I said, 'What did you do?' [Aria] said, 'They took me and gave me toys to play with,'" Lana Leonard, the girl's grandmother said. "I said, 'Were you scared? You didn’t know this lady.' She said, 'Yeah, Nana. I was very scared.'"

DCF officials say they are now investigating the incident.

