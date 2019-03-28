DEA looking for someone to burn 1,000 lbs. of marijuana per hour

HOUSTON - We have a feeling this is one job that may have a lot of applicants.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is looking for someone to burn marijuana. Like, a lot of marijuana.

Whichever contractor gets the gig, they'll have to oversee burning 1,000 pounds of weed per hour for a minimum of eight hours a day.

KHOU reports the person selected by the DEA will have to do their own background and drug tests because, well, that's obvious.

In fact, after the agency posted the job, they received numerous phone calls from interested individuals.

"Although we appreciate local citizens’ willingness to offer their help, this is a complicated, large-scale government contract we’re required by law to bid every few years, and there are usually only a handful of companies with the necessary facilities and resources to help us dispose of this material." an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

The contractor must also have closed-circuit cameras on-site to make sure employees do not enjoy the job too much, so to speak.

Along with marijuana and other controlled substances, the DEA says additional evidence that needs to be destroyed includes papers, cassette tapes, and pharmaceuticals.

Alas, the job is only in Texas and runs from late March to Sept. 30.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.