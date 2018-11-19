Dolphin found shot to death on beach

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. - A reward is being offered after a dolphin was found fatally shot on a California beach.

Photos show the dead dolphin after it was found washed ashore in Manhattan Beach last week. After an investigation, the Marine Animal Rescue group determined the dolphin had died from a bullet wound.

"There is NO excuse for such brutality against these beautiful animals," the group posted to its Facebook page.

A $5,000 reward will be given for information leading to the person that shot the dolphin.

